Royal Bank of Canada Sells 397,556 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of Harsco worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HSC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.17.
HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
