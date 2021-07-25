Royal Bank of Canada Sells 397,556 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.03% of Harsco worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

