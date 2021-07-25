Royal Bank of Canada Sells 73,741 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73,741 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.