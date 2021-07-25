Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

VSS opened at $136.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.05 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

