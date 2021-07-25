Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Lancaster Colony worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $198.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.09. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

