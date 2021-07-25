RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $34,413.44

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $34,413.44 or 0.99627049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $69.08 million and approximately $26,650.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002177 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

