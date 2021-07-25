Rubic Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Rubic has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $109,095.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rubic has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

