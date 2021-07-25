Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $98,743.27 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $98,743.27 and $52,611.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.41 or 0.00077318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00141082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,192.43 or 1.00106062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00870068 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

