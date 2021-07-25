Ruler Protocol Price Tops $28.08 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $104,983.09 and approximately $26,663.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $28.08 or 0.00073259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

