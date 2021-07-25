Rupiah Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $271,147.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $271,147.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00047619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00819916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

