Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

RHP stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

