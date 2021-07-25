S.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $16,958.95 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $16,958.95 and approximately $481,678.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.