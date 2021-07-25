SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

SFQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SAF-Holland stock opened at €11.28 ($13.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.05 million and a P/E ratio of 32.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. SAF-Holland has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.19) and a 12 month high of €14.49 ($17.05).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

