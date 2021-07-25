SAFE DEAL Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.25 million and $169,612.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00004771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 711,204 coins and its circulating supply is 684,062 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

