SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,117.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004775 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $121,117.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00122518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00141544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,169.92 or 1.00127844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00872444 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 709,322 coins and its circulating supply is 682,180 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

