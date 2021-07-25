Safe Haven 24 Hour Volume Hits $339,724.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $339,724.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.57 or 0.00942303 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

