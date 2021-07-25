SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $212.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,051.31 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.01080483 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00356947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00383613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066460 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004813 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

