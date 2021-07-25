SafeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $768.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $768.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,327.89 or 1.00097294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00032607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.98 or 0.01131307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00367817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00408062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00052206 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.