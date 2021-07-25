SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $153,282.39 and $71.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021902 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002957 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,186,634 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

