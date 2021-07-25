Safex Token (SFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $125.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 89% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $125.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

