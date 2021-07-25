SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 258.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.47% of SailPoint Technologies worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

