SakeToken Trading Up 0.2% This Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. SakeToken has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $6,091.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00819382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,710,981 coins and its circulating supply is 99,289,041 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

