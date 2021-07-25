salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 154,800 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,810 shares of company stock valued at $92,842,396. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,877,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.38 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

