Sandler Capital Management Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 114,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 382,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 312.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 386,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

