Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,319 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

