SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.04. 290,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.43. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $337.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.