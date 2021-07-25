SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $337.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $337.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.