Scala Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $5,007.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00119313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00138365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.00 or 1.00144030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00866838 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

