Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

