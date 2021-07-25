Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 46,900 Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canon by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canon by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CAJ stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.38. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

