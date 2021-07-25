Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,769,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after buying an additional 694,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after buying an additional 670,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCP opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.58.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

