Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.