Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in PTC by 18,920.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $152.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.44. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

