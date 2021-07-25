Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,514 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after buying an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $13,797,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.74 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

