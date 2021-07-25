Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,903,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $113.12 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.