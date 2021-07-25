Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Executive Network Partnering worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter worth $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENPC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

