Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.