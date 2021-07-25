Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of Global Synergy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $485,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

GSAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.