Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

