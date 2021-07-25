Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 110.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,151,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.