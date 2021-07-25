Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

