Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSEY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,207,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,001,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.