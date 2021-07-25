Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 198,060 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

