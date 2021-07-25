Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

PWR stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

