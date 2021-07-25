Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 17,655 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 202.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

