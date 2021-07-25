Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 19,203 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Root by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

