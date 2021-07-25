Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 198.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $999.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.