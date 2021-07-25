Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,103,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after buying an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.