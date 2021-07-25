Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 40,461 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,461 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $620.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $558.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.