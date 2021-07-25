Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 65,953 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,953 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

