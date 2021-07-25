Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 83,628 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,628 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

